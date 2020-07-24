Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Position Trimmed by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors reduced its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,747 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 2.6% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $22,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,946,892,000 after buying an additional 5,869,236 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at about $560,998,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter valued at about $622,474,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at about $342,978,000. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 334.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,875,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $430,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,558 shares during the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $330,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,340 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $275.06.

NYSE BDX traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $274.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,699,155. The company’s 50-day moving average is $245.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.89. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $286.72. The stock has a market cap of $74.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

