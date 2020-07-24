Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Up 3.2%

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.53 and last traded at $9.73, 609,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 15,116,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBBY. Bank of America upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cfra decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The retailer reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 11.52% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sue Gove acquired 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $268,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 42,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,078.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Yerger acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.29 per share, with a total value of $49,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at $144,005.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2,007.9% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Point View Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Actinver Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Actinver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

