Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Dougherty & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of MTBC in a research report on Friday, May 15th. We reiterate our Buy rating on MTBC following Q1 results that beat expectations acrossrevenue, EBITDA and EPS. Q1 was the first quarter in which the CareCloud acquisitioncontributed, and registered a small top-line beat relative to our expectations. Owingto COVID and the precipitous decline in physician visits entering Q2, MTBC expectsQ2 to be down sequentially, with negative EBITDA and EPS. This is not a surprise asfully 60% of MTBC revenue is dependent on physician volumes and charges. Still, MTBCreiterated its full-year view of $100M to $102M in revenue and $12-$13M EBITDA asit has multiple paths to get there, namely its growing Force partner program, and verylikely an acquisition of a tuck-in nature. Depending on the size of the deal, we thinkMTBC could exceed guidance, but for now we have not built any acquired growth in ourmodel and remain slightly below management’s outlook. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on MTBC in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on MTBC in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright upgraded MTBC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, National Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of MTBC in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, MTBC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.80.

NASDAQ MTBC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,723. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a market cap of $125.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. MTBC has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $11.84.

MTBC (NASDAQ:MTBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The technology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.22. MTBC had a negative return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MTBC will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MTBC news, CFO Bill Korn sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.46, for a total transaction of $57,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,917.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 50,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,632.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,918 shares of company stock valued at $507,791 over the last quarter. 46.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MTBC during the first quarter valued at about $807,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in MTBC by 551.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 81,569 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in MTBC in the first quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in MTBC in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

MTBC Company Profile

MTBC, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides an integrated suite of Web-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. It primarily offers PracticePro, a software-as-a-service platform, which includes practice management software and related tools that facilitate the day-to-day business operation and workflows; electronic health record (EHR), which enables customers to reduce paperwork; revenue cycle management services, such as end-to-end medical billing, analytics, and related services; and mobile health solutions, including smartphone applications that assist patients and healthcare providers in the provision of healthcare services.

