Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,992 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 25,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 52,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCK traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,783. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $21.41.

