Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,684 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,352.7% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,817 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 30,558 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 9,688 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on Starbucks from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Starbucks from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $75.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,436,378. The company has a market capitalization of $88.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.81. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $165,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.09, for a total value of $315,030.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,695.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,756 shares of company stock worth $1,128,953. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

