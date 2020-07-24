Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 169 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in RPM International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in RPM International by 479.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in RPM International by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPM traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.27. The stock had a trading volume of 15,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46. RPM International Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.85 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 16th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 53.14%.

RPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on RPM International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on RPM International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RPM International from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. RPM International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.63.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

