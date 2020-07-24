Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 895 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,290 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 1,124.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,465,339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $810,328,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692,580 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,189,848 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,098,213,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $858,681,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth approximately $332,020,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 877.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,103,833 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $302,132,000 after buying an additional 2,786,347 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.50. 212,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,470,171. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $98.66 and its 200 day moving average is $103.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.12.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The payment services company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on American Express from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group downgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Compass Point increased their price target on American Express from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on American Express from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

