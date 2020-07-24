Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,126 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KMI. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truehand Inc acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 161.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director William A. Smith bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,685.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on KMI shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Cfra reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

NYSE KMI traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $14.32. The company had a trading volume of 406,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,517,311. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $9.42 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.