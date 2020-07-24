Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $3.47 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.4% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 507,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,009 shares in the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.5% in the second quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,209,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,714,000 after buying an additional 171,669 shares in the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.61. The stock had a trading volume of 125,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,784,263. The stock has a market cap of $119.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $56.01 and a one year high of $90.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.18.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.17%.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.21.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

