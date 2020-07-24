Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 90,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 406.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 300,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 115,260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,865. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $23.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.85 and a 200 day moving average of $21.51.

