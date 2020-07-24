Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $242,000 in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.9% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 5,436,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $372,572,000 after purchasing an additional 103,849 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,434,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $446,064,000 after buying an additional 79,383 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $296,913,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,507,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $172,306,000 after buying an additional 77,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 33.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,455,207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,255,000 after purchasing an additional 612,656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.43.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $211,587.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,661.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,993 shares of company stock valued at $866,686 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE YUM traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.19. 29,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,721,781. The company has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.41. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.95 and a 12-month high of $119.72.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

