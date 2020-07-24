Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADM. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the second quarter worth $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 53.8% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 83,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.30. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.93.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pierre Dufour purchased 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.20 per share, with a total value of $37,664.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Cuddy sold 1,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.76, for a total value of $82,484.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 169,264 shares in the company, valued at $7,237,728.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

