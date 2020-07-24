Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $254,000 Investment in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 208,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,201,000 after acquiring an additional 67,631 shares during the period. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 4,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,935,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,292,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. 85.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $150.66. 20,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,274. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $193.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $146.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Argus lowered their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.85.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

