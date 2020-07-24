Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,052 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,672 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 21,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BofA Securities lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.97. 26,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,822. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average of $62.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $47.62 and a 52-week high of $68.96. The company has a market cap of $155.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.91% and a return on equity of 73.87%. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

