Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSRGY. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $553,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NESTLE S A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 55,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

NSRGY stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $119.38. 156,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,174. NESTLE S A/S has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $120.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $343.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.90.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

