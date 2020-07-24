Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 204 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,686 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 32.0% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 341,251 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,773,000 after buying an additional 82,775 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 88.3% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 36.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 24.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 33,629 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after buying an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 340.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares during the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,911,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $131.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,483,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.23. Walmart Inc has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $134.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.28.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMT. UBS Group raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.