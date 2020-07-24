Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 358 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Hormel Foods accounts for 1.7% of Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 1,524.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.5% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 248.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.09. 29,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,553. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52-week low of $39.01 and a 52-week high of $51.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.45%.

HRL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

In other news, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $1,901,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 161,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,695,867.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $258,693.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,618,451.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

