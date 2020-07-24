Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,586 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,586 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after acquiring an additional 102,052 shares during the last quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventas by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 52,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,905,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.92.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Ventas had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VTR shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Ventas from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Ventas from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Ventas from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

