Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup cut GRIFOLS S A/S from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut GRIFOLS S A/S from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. GRIFOLS S A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get GRIFOLS S A/S alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GRFS traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.41. 82,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,069. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.82.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 13.31%. Analysts expect that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 149,100.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in GRIFOLS S A/S during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GRIFOLS S A/S by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

About GRIFOLS S A/S

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRIFOLS S A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.