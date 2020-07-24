Berenberg Bank Reiterates €8.00 Price Target for ING Groep (AMS:INGA)

Berenberg Bank set a €8.00 ($8.99) price target on ING Groep (AMS:INGA) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

INGA has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group set a €8.00 ($8.99) price objective on ING Groep and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($7.64) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.60 ($9.66) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.74) target price on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.40 ($9.44) price objective on shares of ING Groep and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €8.02 ($9.01).

ING Groep has a 1 year low of €13.52 ($15.19) and a 1 year high of €16.69 ($18.75).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

