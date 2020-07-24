Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Shares Up 7.3%

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC)’s stock price shot up 7.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.79, 767,106 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 95% from the average session volume of 16,687,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BIOC. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on Biocept in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Biocept in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Biocept from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $92.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.44.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter. Biocept had a negative net margin of 463.52% and a negative return on equity of 185.80%. Equities analysts forecast that Biocept Inc will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biocept stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 457,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.96% of Biocept at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Biocept Company Profile

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

