BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $87.00 and last traded at $82.77, 164,570 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,359,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.51.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BofA Securities upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.18.
The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.27.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 22.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,612,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after purchasing an additional 483,935 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,386,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 978.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 32,372 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.
BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.
