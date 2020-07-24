BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Price Down 6.5%

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)’s share price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $87.00 and last traded at $82.77, 164,570 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,359,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.51.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $75.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. BofA Securities upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised their price target on shares of BioNTech from $50.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.18.

The firm has a market cap of $18.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -87.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.27.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.90 million. Analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 22.7% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,612,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,548,000 after purchasing an additional 483,935 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,386,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in BioNTech by 978.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 32,372 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $852,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

