Bitcoin Private 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,373.00 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $551,027.94 and $3,373.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00662992 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00099285 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00097556 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001078 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000590 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

