BitcoinZ (BTCZ) 24-Hour Volume Hits $41,639.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Exrates and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $755,336.81 and approximately $41,639.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.49 or 0.00655719 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00099226 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00097394 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001087 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 7,449,510,196 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, Trade Satoshi, Crex24, Stocks.Exchange, Graviex, Exrates and Exmo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

