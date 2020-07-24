Bitrue Coin (BTR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $764,041.00

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Bitrue Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.41 million and $764,041.00 worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One Bitrue Coin token can now be bought for about $0.0466 or 0.00000488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00044047 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $514.90 or 0.05387199 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00022514 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00057103 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00016734 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Profile

BTR is a token. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin’s total supply is 884,555,121 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,667,152 tokens. Bitrue Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitrue . The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial . Bitrue Coin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitrue Coin’s official website is www.bitrue.com

Bitrue Coin Token Trading

Bitrue Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitrue Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

