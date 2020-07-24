Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Down 2.3% Following Analyst Downgrade

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE)’s share price traded down 2.3% during trading on Friday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $20.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Bloom Energy traded as low as $17.25 and last traded at $17.16, 74,126 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,406,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.57.

BE has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

In related news, EVP Christopher White sold 22,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total value of $210,483.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 307,245 shares in the company, valued at $2,842,016.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 181,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,727,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 380,602 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,285. 26.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Bloom Energy by 62.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 179,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 68,860 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 135.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,333 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $163,000. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in Bloom Energy by 6.8% in the second quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in Bloom Energy by 22.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 10,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. 40.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 3.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $156.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Corp will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Company Profile (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

