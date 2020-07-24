BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC)

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) in a report published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $11.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

ROIC has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

ROIC stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,254,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Retail Opportunity Investments has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.32.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $74.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.06 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Equities analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn purchased 29,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.22 per share, for a total transaction of $268,412.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 93,946 shares in the company, valued at $866,182.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 10,107.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. 91.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of March 31, 2019, ROIC owned 90 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.3 million square feet.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.