BMO Capital Markets Downgrades eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) to Market Perform

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “positive” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $59.00 price target on the e-commerce company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EBAY. Benchmark upped their price objective on eBay from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on eBay from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.54.

Shares of EBAY traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.87. 225,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,454,650. The company has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.62 and its 200 day moving average is $40.62.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

In other eBay news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $999,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arden Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha Windward LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

