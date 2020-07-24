BMO Capital Markets Raises Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target to $71.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.46% from the company’s current price.

DFS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Stephens upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.56.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.28. 75,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,901,080. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $92.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($1.25). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld bought 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at $1,321,433. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,489,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,534,000 after buying an additional 142,220 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 42.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,155,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,168,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,654,000 after purchasing an additional 304,935 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,118,000 after purchasing an additional 606,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,507,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,212 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.