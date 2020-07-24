BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €29.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($32.58) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($50.56) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($47.19) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €42.95 ($48.26).

Shares of BNP stock traded down €0.23 ($0.26) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €37.57 ($42.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,238,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The business has a fifty day moving average of €36.33 and a 200-day moving average of €37.75. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($64.31) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($77.72).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

