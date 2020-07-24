Bodycote (LON:BOY) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bodycote (LON:BOY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BOY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Bodycote from GBX 650 ($8.00) to GBX 710 ($8.74) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Friday, May 15th. HSBC raised their price target on Bodycote from GBX 585 ($7.20) to GBX 590 ($7.26) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Bodycote to a sell rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 510 ($6.28) to GBX 520 ($6.40) in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 678.08 ($8.34).

Shares of Bodycote stock traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 602.50 ($7.41). 628,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.25. Bodycote has a 52 week low of GBX 6.11 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 975 ($12.00). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 629.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 675.68.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a GBX 13.30 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.65%.

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

