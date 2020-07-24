Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) is CMH Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

CMH Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,553 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Boeing comprises approximately 2.6% of CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. CMH Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $175.75. 599,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,486,936. Boeing Co has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $391.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.51. The stock has a market cap of $99.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.02 and a beta of 1.47.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.04) by $0.34. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $16.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.08.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

