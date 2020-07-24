BOMB (BOMB) Achieves Market Cap of $966,939.34

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00011039 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX. BOMB has a total market capitalization of $966,939.34 and approximately $54,680.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 30.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00041012 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,582.45 or 1.00603559 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00001036 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000296 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00159923 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000108 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000116 BTC.

BOMB Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 21st, 2016. BOMB’s total supply is 920,367 tokens and its circulating supply is 919,579 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com

Buying and Selling BOMB

BOMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

