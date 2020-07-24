Brave Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,884 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,884 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 0.9% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 43,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V grew its position in Bank of America by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 190,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. grew its position in Bank of America by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 24,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B grew its position in Bank of America by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 80,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 33,902,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $813,323,925.77. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,521,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.47.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

