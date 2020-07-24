Brave Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,117 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Cigna in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of Cigna stock traded up $4.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.18. 58,122 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,793,116. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Cigna from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cigna from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.62.

In other Cigna news, EVP John M. Murabito sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $932,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,203,830. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $486,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,899,968.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 293,185 shares of company stock valued at $60,675,011. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.