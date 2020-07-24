Brave Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in New York Times by 152.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 272,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,458,000 after buying an additional 164,596 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC grew its position in New York Times by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 200,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in New York Times by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 205,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in New York Times in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times during the 2nd quarter worth $594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New York Times stock traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $44.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,753. New York Times Co has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $46.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.47 and a beta of 0.92.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. New York Times had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $443.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that New York Times Co will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NYT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of New York Times in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

