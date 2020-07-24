Brave Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 397.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 23.7% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 19,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.36.

GS traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $203.23. 90,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,206,777. The company has a market cap of $70.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.88. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 8.71%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

About Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.