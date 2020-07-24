Brave Asset Management Inc. Buys 22,350 Shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG)

Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) by 190.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,350 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Briggs & Stratton worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGG. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Briggs & Stratton in the first quarter worth $29,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Briggs & Stratton during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Briggs & Stratton during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Briggs & Stratton by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972 shares during the period. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BGG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th.

Shares of NYSE BGG remained flat at $$0.78 during trading on Friday. 150,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,719. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.60. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $33.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.58.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $473.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.83 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Briggs & Stratton Company Profile

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

