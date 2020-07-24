Brave Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Brave Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares during the period. Finally, AXA bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $169.83. 438,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,827,478. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $130.51 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.95.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.