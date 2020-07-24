Brave Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Brave Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,250 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 10,550 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 1,152.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group by 238.8% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

NASDAQ AAL traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.47. 1,241,453 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,870,120. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.90. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.73.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($7.03) by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post -14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAL shares. Raymond James cut American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered American Airlines Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut American Airlines Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.71.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.