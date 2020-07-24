Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Brave Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 43,344,435 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $890,295,000 after buying an additional 19,190,516 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $232,539,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,835,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $202,029,000 after buying an additional 5,370,587 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,126,266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,673,000 after buying an additional 1,271,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 87.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,393,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,688,000 after buying an additional 1,114,454 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

Corning stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.71. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.44 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

