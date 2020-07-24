Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $165,000 Stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) (NYSE:FLR) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fluor Co. (NEW) were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,333,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) by 1,066.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Fluor Co. (NEW) during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NEW) in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLR shares. Citigroup downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lowered Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluor Co. (NEW) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Fluor Co. (NEW) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.44.

Shares of NYSE:FLR traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,239. Fluor Co. has a 12 month low of $2.85 and a 12 month high of $33.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.87.

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining, Industrial, Infrastructure & Power; Diversified Services; and Government.

