Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $222,000 Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 880 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,385,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 86.6% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,600,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines by 343.5% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $1,247,000. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,697. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $199,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DAL traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $26.21. 616,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,464,320. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.51 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.44.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays cut Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

