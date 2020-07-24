Brave Asset Management Inc. Has $66,000 Stock Holdings in Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Energous Corp (NASDAQ:WATT) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,295 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Energous worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WATT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Energous during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Energous in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Energous by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Energous by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Energous during the first quarter worth about $149,531,000. Institutional investors own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WATT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energous from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

In other news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 24,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $44,752.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 420,494 shares in the company, valued at $773,708.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,672 shares of company stock worth $109,462. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WATT traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.22. 23,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,422. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Energous Corp has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.86 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 3.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. Energous had a negative return on equity of 167.69% and a negative net margin of 18,262.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Energous Corp will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a collaboration with vivo Global to explore integrating WattUp into smartphone designs that charge wirelessly over-the-air.

