Brave Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 163.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chico’s FAS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Chico’s FAS by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,532,000 after acquiring an additional 986,208 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,042,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 915,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 579,611 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the 1st quarter valued at $742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.76.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.40. 16,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,866,447. The company has a market capitalization of $168.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $5.14.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 10th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $280.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.53 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. On average, research analysts predict that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chico’s FAS news, CEO Bonnie R. Brooks purchased 77,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $100,328.80. Also, insider Molly Langenstein purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 186,176 shares of company stock valued at $243,279. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), and Soma brand names. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

