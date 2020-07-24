Brave Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter worth $29,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth $26,000.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 667,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,660,951. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13. ProShares UltraShort S&P500 has a 12 month low of $17.18 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

