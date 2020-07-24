Brave Asset Management Inc. Invests $147,000 in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL)

Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of United States 12 Month Oil Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of USL. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 76.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 14,101 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 481,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after acquiring an additional 408,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $429,000.

NYSEARCA USL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.34. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,160. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.78. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a twelve month low of $9.50 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

