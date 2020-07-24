Brave Asset Management Inc. Invests $202,000 in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 145,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 17,617 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 34,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 136,991.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,003,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $607,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 92,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,987.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 in the last ninety days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.01. The company had a trading volume of 517,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,470,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.79. Schlumberger Limited. has a one year low of $11.87 and a one year high of $41.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

SLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.90 to $17.90 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Schlumberger from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.75.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

