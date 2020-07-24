Brave Asset Management Inc. Invests $266,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,574,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,260,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 5,674.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after buying an additional 282,268 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,989,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 248,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after buying an additional 143,228 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:WHR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.98. 16,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,339. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.58 and a 200 day moving average of $124.57.
WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.89.
About Whirlpool
Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.
