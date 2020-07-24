Brave Asset Management Inc. Invests $266,000 in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WHR. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,574,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,260,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 5,674.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,645,000 after buying an additional 282,268 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,989,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 248,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,677,000 after buying an additional 143,228 shares during the period. 97.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WHR traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $158.98. 16,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,339. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $163.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.58 and a 200 day moving average of $124.57.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Longbow Research upped their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.89.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

