Brave Asset Management Inc. Makes New $61,000 Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth $93,148,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Sirius XM by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,828,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,054,000 after buying an additional 6,537,765 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sirius XM by 136.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,133,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,179,000 after buying an additional 4,692,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Sirius XM by 113.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,390,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,507,000 after buying an additional 3,932,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter worth $22,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub cut Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.01.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,416. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SIRI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 675,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,478,878. The company has a market cap of $25.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.19. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average is $6.04.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 153.53% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.0133 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

